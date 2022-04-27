Who Wants to be a Berkshire Millionaire? Powerball Worth $454 Million Tonight

Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot has grown from $421 million to $454 million dollars since no one hit the jackpot on Monday. Tonight, after you realize all the Ping Pong balls all bounced your way, you’ll have to decide whether to take the 1-time payout of close to $272 million or receive a fat check every year for the rest of your life.

Tonight’s Powerball is at 10 pm tonight. The deadline to purchase tickets is 9:50 pm tonight. To walk away with the entire jackpot, you will need to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball number. Match 5 numbers and miss the Powerball you’ll win $1 million. The payout drops dramatically after that. Matching 4 numbers you cash a check for only $100 dollars.

The other popular big-money lottery game is Mega Millions with drawings twice per week. Last night’s Mega Millions jackpot was not hit so the jackpot has now grown to $43 million. The 1-time cash payout for Friday night’s drawing is currently estimated at close to $26-million.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions cost $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. Powerball is drawn every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday.

The ping pong balls will be bouncing again tonight along with the hopes of lottery players throughout the Berkshires hoping to hit on all six numbers to win tonight’s $454-million Powerball jackpot. Click this link to the Mass Lottery for more information.

Good Luck! “Just Imagine!”

