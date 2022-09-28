Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997.

Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT important to young people. The age hasn't changed, in Massachusetts at 16 years old, you can begin the process.

A student must have a valid learner's permit and be 16 years of age before she/he may participate in motor vehicle on-road instruction. Classroom instruction covers at a minimum the following areas of study: The Massachusetts driver's license. The driver's license privilege. -mass.gov

Regardless of teens' interest in getting their driver's license, driver's education is alive and well across the country.

Dave's Driving School Inc. here in Pittsfield, MA got some attention lately when a TikTok video showed one of their instructional vehicles making a little boo boo.

I'm not super sure of the location of the mishap, but it looks to me like somewhere near Fourth and Fenn streets.

I don't have anymore information other than what you see in the video. I cannot confirm who was behind the wheel, be it the student or instructor, but it's just kind of ironic and funny! We obviously hope no one was seriously injured...

The TikTok is courtesy of @tdashchim