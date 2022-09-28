Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield

Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield

Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997.

Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT important to young people. The age hasn't changed, in Massachusetts at 16 years old, you can begin the process.

A student must have a valid learner's permit and be 16 years of age before she/he may participate in motor vehicle on-road instruction. Classroom instruction covers at a minimum the following areas of study: The Massachusetts driver's license. The driver's license privilege. -mass.gov

Regardless of teens' interest in getting their driver's license, driver's education is alive and well across the country.

Dave's Driving School Inc. here in Pittsfield, MA got some attention lately when a TikTok video showed one of their instructional vehicles making a little boo boo.

I'm not super sure of the location of the mishap, but it looks to me like somewhere near Fourth and Fenn streets.

 

I don't have anymore information other than what you see in the video. I cannot confirm who was behind the wheel, be it the student or instructor, but it's just kind of ironic and funny! We obviously hope no one was seriously injured...

The TikTok is courtesy of @tdashchim

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM