Whoops! This Pittsfield Man Goes Down Hard Walking His Dog (Video)

First of all, we have permission to put this video on the internet. We're not in the business of trolling our listeners.

With that said, Fred Garner's neck is a little sore today. Live 95.9 can confirm that his back and rear-end are just fine, however.

Wednesday's mini snowstorm left enough slippery snow on the ground to cause some damage.

Garner, a Pittsfield resident, was taking his dog for a walk when she clipped him from behind.

WATCH BELOW WITH AUDIO ON.

What really happened, we believe, is that he was trying to "outdo" Kathy Stracuzzi from last week! Watch here.