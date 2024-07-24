Why Are MA Retail Stores Turning Their Backs On Overweight People?

One of the most cumbersome shopping chores in my eyes is going to a department store to shop for new articles of clothing. There is one stumbling block: Anywhere I went, they did NOT have pants or jeans to accommodate my size.

Personally, my waist length is over 40 inches, but the issue is retail outlets only serve those who have a waistline of 38 inches or below. Therefore, these "big box stores" have lost me as a customer because they're not tailoring to my needs.

Yes, I would like to add some variety to my wardrobe and as clothes are "cheaply made" these days, it is a task at hand to find what I'm looking for. Plus, when I'm going into those God forsaken fitting rooms to try out these garments and then you realize the pants or jeans don't fit is very frustrating because I feel this is a form of discrimination towards people who pack extra pounds and even when you try to alleviate the problem, it just becomes one big headache.

Let's face it: You can easily gain weight, but trying to lose that something extra takes all the time in the world. This is a sensitive subject, but trust me, I'm in the same boat as you if you're wrestling with this ongoing problem. I wish we had an answer as to why this is happening in this "so-called 21st century".

I think this photo image over exaggerates, but you get the logistics on this: It's up to the stores (and you know who you are) that need to re-stock their inventory and let those with weight issues also make these much-needed purchases. After all, we are spending our hard earned money to keep them in business, so what's the problem?

BOTTOM LINE: Call the store's customer service office and express your feelings towards this "so-called" discrimination. they will take the time to listen, guaranteed!

The young lady speaks no evil but the point I'm trying to make is that word of mouth will get them to act on this in a timely manner. In simple words: "It's just NOT fair" but remember, this selfish move can cause these stores to lose and not gain customers. The consumer is ALWAYS RIGHT! Never forget that!