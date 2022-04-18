Why Does Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant?

Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture.

What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.

As worldwide as Barstool has become, its roots are right here in Massachusetts. Portnoy, a Swampscott native, started the company in Milton back in 2003. In its early years the now all digital media company was Boston sports-centric but has since expanded to a global brand.

The company's frontman has certainly always marched to the beat of his own drummer, refusing to compromise on the way he runs his business which has made him a hero to many and an enemy to others.

Speaking of enemies, Portnoy has got a list of his own, that he has very publically shares with the world, updating it on a pretty regular basis. The list consists of media outlets that Portnoy believes have slandered his name, Barstool employees (current and former) that he has beef with, some pretty noticeably famous athletes, and even some venues that he has had issues with in the past. His most recent list can be viewed below.

This brings us to The Gaslight Bar & Grill in Nantucket. Being a Massachusetts native, Portnoy has an amazing home on the Cape Cod island which he frequents in the warmer months but according to a Tweet from last summer.



It's not exactly clear what went down, but it's clear the seasonal Nantucket resident is not happy.

