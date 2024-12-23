Why Holiday Stress Is Still Rampant In MA

The holidays can be difficult for some people in The Commonwealth and our surrounding areas, especially when near and dear family members have left this earth. It is very tough in some circumstances why this time of the year is strenuous to those who are experiencing this type of emotional setback.

According to the founder of Grieve Leave, Rebecca Feinglos, navigating grief during the holidays can feel like navigating an emotional minefield. One minute you’re okay, the next you’re tearing up over a familiar ornament or your loved one’s favorite holiday song. Here is a holiday grief survival guide:

For starters, ditch the perfectionism. “Embrace the messy moments. You can say NO THANK YOU It’s okay to skip holiday events or excuse yourself from interactions that don’t feel right. Protecting your emotional energy is self-care, not selfishness. Create flexible plans.

Be open to change. It’s okay if today’s plan doesn’t work for tomorrow. Brace yourself for a roller coaster as you might laugh, cry or both in the span of five minutes. That’s normal. Give yourself permission to feel it all.

Get creative with remembrance. Find meaningful ways to include your loved one’s memory in your celebrations.

Take breaks when you need them. You will feel overwhelmed at a holiday gathering? It’s okay to step away, even if that means hiding in the bathroom for a few minutes. It's a daunting task, but Let your grief show. You don’t have to put on a happy face for others.

Create new traditions. If the old holiday routines feel painful, it’s okay to mix things up. Make some new memories and skip the ones that don’t serve you anymore. Maybe this vintage clip from "Perry Mason" will motivate you:

(Perry Mason "memories" clip courtesy of CBS-TV and www.youtube.com)

No need to explain your grief. Keep in mind, you don’t owe anyone an explanation for your feelings. If someone doesn’t get it, you don't have to face the burden of translating for them.

Finally, go easy on yourself. There’s no ‘right’ way to do grief, especially during the holidays. You’re doing the best you can, and that’s enough.

BOTTOM LINE: There are always people in your corner and never forget that. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah which both fall on the same day this year.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.stress.org/news/10-top-tips-for-navigating-holiday-grief-and-stress-in-2024/)