Let's face it: We are ALL trying to eat healthier these days (present company included) as I am currently struggling to keep myself in check while dieting and truth be known, I have incorporated more vegetable consumption, but sometimes it goes beyond extremes and becomes monotonous in nature. My biggest pet peeve: Salads put TOO MUCH lettuce and leave other additions out (or put a minimal amount on the side plate).

This "all lettuce" fad would work for Bugs Bunny and his brethren (as the term "rabbit food" comes into play here) but as I'm dining out at area restaurants here in the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region, I am inclined to order a side salad with lunch or dinner, but lately I've been seeing mounds of lettuce and a lack of tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers et al. The reason why this happens baffles me to this day.

Even when you go to the super market, you check out the pre-packaged salads and guess what: More lettuce in the bag and not much more to offer otherwise. How about putting in some feta cheese which adds taste and flavor to an already dull dish. As mentioned earlier, I've incorporated more fruits and veggies in my daily intake of consumption, but only ONE item does not constitute variety and my confession is I'll skip ordering or buying salads for that reason.

My take on this: Put some more of these ingredients pictured above (plus don't forget some extra vinaigrette dressing on the side) and mix up the copious amounts of lettuce The end result: You've got yourself a nutritious and satisfying meal on the horizon. If they served up all lettuce to Seinfeld and company in that so-called "BIG SALAD" episode, I'll personally pass as the smaller portion is STILL problematic. Believe me, the task of dieting can be truly arduous in nature, but in the long run, it's for my own good. I wonder if Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson can solve this "lettuce" mystery. Any assistance would be appreciated.