'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common-sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

Get our free mobile app

The Nov. 19 program focuses on generational growth in Great Barrington. There's the theory that your children can establish themselves in town and so on and so forth. Generational growth in Great Barrington in reality hasn't been simple, easy, and affordable for quite some time. To get some further insight on this issue, Ed and Pedro invited local historian, author, and columnist Bernie Drew on the program to explain, and tackle these questions.

You can listen to the Nov. 19 program of 'It's Not That Simple' below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: Pedro Pachano (left), Bernie Drew (center) Ed Abrahams (right)

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.