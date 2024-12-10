Why Is This South County, MA Store Closed?

Shoppers in the Great Barrington area have to opt for a different location when it comes to saving money.

The Dollar Tree in Stockbridge Road (or as it's now known s the $1.25 store) has unexpectedly closed without any substantial explanation. Management did NOT elaborate on this move as we'll keep you posted regarding updates on this developing story.

A sign on the front entrance said it all as the doors have been locked since the weekend with no impending date on re-opening. Alternatives include locations in Pittsfield and Hudson in New York's neighboring Columbia county. You can also visit The Dollar General on Main Street in Great Barrington or on route 7 in Sheffield as prices are just as comparable for those trying to save a buck or two on the usual grocery store staples.

It seems like safety concerns are on the forefront of this decision. The last time I was at the store, they had leaks in the ceiling with no opportunity to remedy the problem. It could be a main factor in this decision, but we cannot confirm this as of yet.

Shoppers can also try and reach the store by phone. Call 1-413-591-0147. I don't know if anyone on the other end will pick up, but it's worth a try as this closure is also causing turmoil for those trying to shop for the holidays and save some serious money in return.

BOTTOM LINE: If any updates circulate, we will let you know first hand on-line.

