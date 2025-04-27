Why MA, NH, ME Police Will Ticket You if Someone Rides in Your Truck Camper

Did you know it's illegal in five states to ride in truck campers? While there are only five states total where it's against the law, there's still a good chance you can get a citation of some sort.

New England is a mecca for travelers year-round, and camping season is one of the hottest. From the mountains of Maine to the beaches of Massachusetts, vacationing in the Berkshires to the Lakes of New Hampshire, you live in this haven while others travel from all over.

Anyone who owns or rents a camper, no matter where they live, loves hitting the open roads in Vermont or Connecticut, too, whether they fly in and rent a camper of some sort, trek across the country, or, of course, already live here.

One of the most popular types of campers is the truck camper, which attaches to pickup trucks.

According to the Motor Biscuit website, since these campers are smaller and on the less expensive side, you can park them in any parking space and travel with more ease. They travel lightly, and you can drive to those hard-to-reach locations easily, too.

Camper car on the highway Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

However, it's crucial to know that among the five states that will give you a ticket if you have anyone riding in the back of them, Maine and New Hampshire are included.

According to the Truck Camper Adventure website, more states should make it against the law since they don't have seatbelts. Truck campers also do not undergo crash testing, so they are not designed to withstand higher-speed collisions or rollover accidents.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's also illegal in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. However, states without specific truck camper laws around New England and the rest of the country could still issue a citation for having someone riding in the back without a seatbelt or not having a proper restraint system.

Safe travels, happy campers.

