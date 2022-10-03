Why This Massachusetts City Will Host 500,000 Visitors This Month

October is officially here reminding us Massachusetts people that we're in for cooler temperatures for the next six months. I have to remind myself that there are actually some people out there who PREFER winter to summer. Wild.

Ever since my nephew introduced my oldest son to the world of Pennywise and the "It", what seems to be, obsession, he can't wait for Halloween. We just bought his costume yesterday and I didn't think he was gonna take it off. Haha.

Growing up in Lynn, which neighbors Salem, MA, you just become sort of used to the hysteria that surrounds the city every October, not realizing how big the attraction really is.

Salem's Population Is About 43,000 (2020), But It Will Host About 500,000 People This October.

It's famous for its 1692 witch trials, during which several locals were executed for allegedly practicing witchcraft. Landmarks from this episode include the Witch House, the former home of a trial judge. -google.com

Besides the city capitalizing on the Halloween spirit in general, one of the main attractions is the "Witch House".

This black old historical house in Salem, MA, is the only structure still standing with direct ties to the Witchcraft Trials of 1692. -parade.com

Folks looking to visit Salem in October need to book either their hotel or an Airbnb sometimes a year in advance.

The Salem Witch Museum is also a HUGE attraction, as well as cemeteries, and parades. The city really does Halloween right, thus attracting a half of a million people every year.