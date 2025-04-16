Why Yellow-Capped Coke Bottles are Popular in New England Right Now

Who knew grabbing a bottle of Coke in the checkout line at Stop and Shop in Pittsfield, CVS in North Hampton, or Cumberland Farms in Springfield could create a brief pause?

It happened to me recently in Boston as I looked at the cooler of ice-cold sodas and drinks in the case. The Coke bottles mostly had red tops, but two had yellow caps, so I went for the yellow because it was different.

Was it a change of season for Coke? Maybe it was a contest with something written underneath the cap. Whatever the reason, I knew it would hit the spot.

I'm not a big soda drinker, so when I am in the mood for a Coke, you know it's because of that syrupy goodness. But this tasted different.

Why?

According to People Magazine, Cokes with yellow caps don't have high fructose corn syrup.

Each Spring, during Passover, Coke comes out with a high fructose-free bottle for those celebrating the week-long Jewish holiday. Jews who observe it can't eat certain foods, and corn syrup is on the list.

While corn syrup is kosher, during Passover it becomes a no-go.

Enter the yellow-capped soda bottle where the syrup is swapped for sugar with bright yellow tops to signify the difference for those in the know or who need to know.

So, if you're roaming around and see this Passover-friendly Coke bottle, you now know what it means each and every year.

Passover ends Sunday, April 20, this year. However, you may see those yellow-capped bottles linger, eventually disappearing until Spring 2026.

Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

