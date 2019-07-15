WIC Farmers Market Checks Available Saturday

WIC Farmers Market checks will be distributed at the Great Barrington Farmers Market this weekend (July 20) along with free activities for kids. Southern Berkshire WIC will be on hand to give out WIC farmers Market checks to qualifying families. WIC customers can then get their checks doubled, with a dollar for dollar match at the Market managers table at no cost. WIC Farmers Market checks can be used to purchase fresh local produce directly at the Market from seven different vendors.

Market coins received from doubling can be used to purchase additional groceries including eggs, meat, cheese, and bread. In addition to WIC check distribution, there will be free activities for children, including face painting, crafts, live music, and Roger the Jester. Translators will be available for non-English speakers.

WIC checks are doubled through their Market Match Program. The Market can be found at 18 Church Street in Great Barrington and runs 9am-1pm every Saturday.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Farmer's Market for online and on-air use. Article image taken from the CHP Family Services and Southern Berkshire WIC Facebook page)