Massachusetts folks aren't strangers to witnessing wild animals in their yards and neighborhoods. A couple of months ago, I was blown away when I saw four bears (a mama and three cubs) in my backyard. I wish I had grabbed my phone, but I was in awe, just staring at the sight in my backyard. When I realized I should grab my phone, it was too late; the bear family was gone.

Recently, I was staring out my living room window and saw a fox scampering down the street. Now, while this may not have been as exciting as spotting four bears, it was still a fun sight to see, and this time I did have my cell phone handy and was able to snap a few photos of the fox.

This Fox Uses Sidewalks: Safety First

I'm glad the fox put safety first and used the sidewalk. While in some areas it may be rare to see a fox in a residential neighborhood, it's not very uncommon in my neighborhood, as there's talk that there's a fox family in one of the neighbors' yards. This makes sense as I have seen this fox around the same area of my neighborhood a couple of times, driving home from work.

Is it Uncommon to See Foxes During the Day in Massachusetts?

According to a few internet sources, it's not uncommon to spot foxes during daylight hours. Yes, these animals are mainly nocturnal, but if they have cubs, then the parents will be out and about gathering food for their young, especially during the spring and summer months. Plus, they can easily adapt to areas like neighborhoods, especially if there is a steady source of food available. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, or the Berkshires, you'll probably see some wildlife around this summer. Make sure you have your phone handy.

