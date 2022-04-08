Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years

Last Friday, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a result of slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars telecast after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. At the time, Smith released a statement saying his behavior was “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” and claimed he wanted to “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements.” He also said he would “accept any further consequences” for his actions when the Academy’s Board of Governors met and voted to determine whether his behavior merited further punishment.

Today, the Academy’s 54-member board held a special meeting and voted. And they determined that Smith should be banned from attending the Oscars or other Academy event for a period of 10 years.

Saying they were “unprepared for the unprecedented,” the Academy apologized for not “adequately [addressing] the situation in the room.” They said their action in banning Smith is “a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy.”

Here more, from the Academy’s statement on their ruling:

Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards. We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

Note that the Academy didn’t rule Smith ineligible to win a future Academy Award, or revoke the Oscar he won shortly after he slapped Rock at the Oscars. So theoretically, Smith could win another Oscar next year. He just couldn’t attend the show to accept it in person.

