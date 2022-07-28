Will You Be Chasing After One Of The Largest Jackpots Ever 7/29?

You know what they say, "A dollar and a dream", right? Or hey, if you can afford it, "Twenty dollars and twenty dreams"!

Whether you buy 1 or 20 tickets for yourself or your family, or you purchase 50 tickets with your co-workers, you will definitely be in the majority when you buy your Mega Millions ticket either today or tomorrow.

Get our free mobile app

Tomorrow night's Mega Millions stands as the third-largest in that lottery's history. Have you heard? I'm sure you have by now. $1.02 BILLION! Pocket change, right? Nothing to get too excited over, by any means.

Boy, the mind wanders..."Just what would I do if I won all that money?" What would the lump sum even be after taxes? Somewhere in the neighborhood of 725 million? That's a pretty nice neighborhood.

Would I do something responsible like build up my 401(k) or pay off those high-interest debts? Put down a massive down payment on that perfect home? I'd like to think that would be me--the responsible guy.

Though something tells me that I would probably be the other me--the wild and crazy guy. Travel the world. Buy everything that I always wanted to buy, but could never afford. The swimming pool filled with liquid chocolate. My own private island that was remote and secluded. The James-Bond-style automobile that, at the push of a button, transforms into a helicopter.

I'm sure with that kind of financial windfall, you could make it last a while as long as you made some smart decisions with it. What I do know is that if I play the Mega Millions and I don't win, well, at least I tried. And like somebody once said, "No matter how bad it gets, I'm always rich when I go to the Dollar Store."

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state