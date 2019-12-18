Overnight temperatures will be dipping into the mid-teens and even the single digits the next three nights. Will your vehicle start when you need it to? AAA Northeast says that while most cars should be able to start, the chill in the air is a reminder to motorists to make sure their vehicles are ready when below freezing temperatures arrive for the winter.

John Paul, the AAA Northeast Car Doctor says “Preventive maintenance is essential for safe driving and greatly decreases the chances of being stranded in the cold.”

AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, John Paul gives some great tips in this video. Check it out!

Video: Used with permission from AAA Northeast

We can all agree that winter in the Berkshires can be brutal... So, take care, follow these tips, and make sure your can can take you where you need to go!