Williamsburg Police Seize 1,850 Bags Heroin, 60 Grams Cocaine
When drugs are removed from the streets of Western Massachusetts, it's a good thing... and these drugs (even though outside of Berkshire County) were seized in Williamsburg, which is only about 35 minutes down Route 9, southeast of Dalton.
A routine traffic stop finds a driver with a suspended driver's license...
According to a post on the Williamsburg Police & Fire Department Facebook page, on Saturday, April 30th at approximately 9:30 pm, Williamsburg Police stopped a motor vehicle, on Route 9, for a lights violation. The driver of the vehicle did not have his driver's license on him, but a check of the status of the missing license revealed that the driver's right to operate was suspended.
More than 1,800 bags of heroin and 60 grams of cocaine were found...
During an inventory search of the vehicle, the officer found a large number of narcotics. The search discovered 1,850 bags of heroin and approximately 60 grams of cocaine inside the driver's backpack.
(Above: Full photo (seen cropped as cover image) of the cocaine and heroin seized by police in Williamsburg, near Dalton, on Saturday)
The 23-year-old driver, whose name was not given, was arraigned in Northampton District Court on the following charges:
- Trafficking in 36 grams or more of cocaine
- Trafficking in 36 grams or more of heroin
- Possession of with intent to distribute class A drugs
- Possession of with intent to distribute class B drugs
- Operating a motor vehicle without a suspended driver's license
- Motor vehicle lights violation
- No license in possession.
