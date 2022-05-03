Williamsburg Police Seize 1,850 Bags Heroin, 60 Grams Cocaine

When drugs are removed from the streets of Western Massachusetts, it's a good thing... and these drugs (even though outside of Berkshire County) were seized in Williamsburg, which is only about 35 minutes down Route 9, southeast of Dalton.

A routine traffic stop finds a driver with a suspended driver's license...

According to a post on the Williamsburg Police & Fire Department Facebook page, on Saturday, April 30th at approximately 9:30 pm, Williamsburg Police stopped a motor vehicle, on Route 9, for a lights violation. The driver of the vehicle did not have his driver's license on him, but a check of the status of the missing license revealed that the driver's right to operate was suspended.