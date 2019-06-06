Win A 2018 World Series Ring From The Red Sox Foundation

Attention Red Sox Nation! Have you ever wanted to own a World Series ring ? Well your desire can become a reality but time is running out for you to enter to win. This Saturday is the last chance to win a genuine 2018 World Series ring from the Red Sox Foundation. The 2018 World Series Ring Sweepstakes has been extended by one day to give fans a final opportunity to enter before it closes on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:59am ET.

This is a Red Sox fan's dream. Seriously, take a look at what the grand prize package consists of (this is in edition to the ring).

-Two (2) Green Monster tickets for Winner and One (1) Guest for the Red Sox home game on Aug. 10, 2019

-Recognition during the pregame ceremony on the date of the game

-Roundtrip airfare* for Winner and One (1) Guest, courtesy of JetBlue

-Hotel accommodations for one night's stay on Saturday, August 10, 2019, courtesy of

-Hotel Commonwealth

-Dinner in Dell EMC Club on the same date as the ring presentation, courtesy of Aramark

-A tour through the Red Sox Hall of Fame for Winner and One (1) Guest

Plus there is a second and third prize package which are still packed with the bells and whistles. You can view these prizes packages here .

Net proceeds from the sweepstakes will go toward the foundation’s two self-run programs – the Red Sox Scholars and RBI programs – as well as hundreds of charities throughout New England. Enter the Red Sox Foundation’s 2018 World Series Ring Sweepstakes at by going here .