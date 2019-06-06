Win A 2018 World Series Ring From The Red Sox Foundation
Attention Red Sox Nation! Have you ever wanted to own a World Series ring? Well your desire can become a reality but time is running out for you to enter to win. This Saturday is the last chance to win a genuine 2018 World Series ring from the Red Sox Foundation. The 2018 World Series Ring Sweepstakes has been extended by one day to give fans a final opportunity to enter before it closes on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:59am ET.
This is a Red Sox fan's dream. Seriously, take a look at what the grand prize package consists of (this is in edition to the ring).
-Two (2) Green Monster tickets for Winner and One (1) Guest for the Red Sox home game on Aug. 10, 2019
-Recognition during the pregame ceremony on the date of the game
-Roundtrip airfare* for Winner and One (1) Guest, courtesy of JetBlue
-Hotel accommodations for one night's stay on Saturday, August 10, 2019, courtesy of
-Hotel Commonwealth
-Dinner in Dell EMC Club on the same date as the ring presentation, courtesy of Aramark
-A tour through the Red Sox Hall of Fame for Winner and One (1) Guest
Plus there is a second and third prize package which are still packed with the bells and whistles. You can view these prizes packages here.
Net proceeds from the sweepstakes will go toward the foundation’s two self-run programs – the Red Sox Scholars and RBI programs – as well as hundreds of charities throughout New England. Enter the Red Sox Foundation’s 2018 World Series Ring Sweepstakes at by going here.