We're giving out thousands of dollars in prize money this Fall, so don't miss your chance to Win Cash!

Here's what you need to know:

How to Enter

Listen to us for the codes you need to enter to Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday. When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.

The Prizes

One lucky winner will be randomly selected each weekday to receive $1,000 through Friday, October 17.

We're not stopping there-- we're handing out ten times the money with TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAY! On Thursday, October 9, and Thursday, October 16, we'll randomly select one winner to receive $10,000.

Note: You will never be asked for credit card information to enter our sweepstakes. You can read our full terms and conditions HERE.

*This is a multi-market promotion that ends October 17, 2025. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out, but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions HERE.*