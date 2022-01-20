Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Tonight in the Berkshires. Below Zero Temps Overnight
Here we go again! After some spots in the Berkshire came close to 40 degrees yesterday, we are right back into the deep freezer tonight with the low on the overnight dropping down to -3 and the wind chill value as low as -14. Tomorrow we will reach 12 degrees in the Pittsfield and North Adams but the wind chill value will be -15 according to the National Weather Service. There won’t be any relief until Saturday with a high only in the teens.
It can’t be stressed enough the danger of exposed skin during the upcoming days and nights below freezing. Cover exposed skin and make sure your pets are not let outside. The cold will could have long-lasting negative health effects.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory starting tonight at 7 pm through tomorrow morning at 10 am. The complete NWS forecast is below.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -14. North wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -7. Wind chill values as low as -16. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 19. Calm wind.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.