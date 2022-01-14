Wind Chill Could Drop to -25 to -35 Below Tonight and Saturday in the Berkshires

The National Weather Service is working overtime this weekend issuing a Wind Chill Warning for tonight into Saturday afternoon and a Winter Storm Watch for Sunday night through most of Monday.

The Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 7 pm tonight to noon Saturday afternoon. Wind Chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero are predicted by the NWS. To put the seriousness of this Wind Chill Warning into perspective last week’s bitter cold had a wind chill value prediction of -16.

The Winter Storm Watch will go into effect at 10 pm Sunday through 10 pm Monday night. The snow accumulation in the Berkshires currently is predicted to be between 6 to 12 inches of snow by Monday night.

This one-two punch is can be very dangerous especially if there is a loss of power caused by the strong 30 to 45 mph wind gusts and the bone-chilling temperatures. The Warning and Watch issued by the NWS should be taken seriously and everyone should exercise extreme caution.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires…

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -21. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -21. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -7. Light northwest wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -7. Calm wind.

Sunday Night

Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 13. Light southeast wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day

Snow before 1pm, then rain and snow likely between 1pm and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. High near 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

