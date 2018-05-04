Wind Advisory to Take Effect Tonight

A windy night into the overnight hours is expected beginning at 8:00 P.M. this evening.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Saturday.

* Location...Adirondacks, Lake George-Saratoga Region, Mohawk Valley, Capital District, and eastern Catskills in New York, southern Vermont, and the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

* Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Timing...Between 8 PM Friday and 8 AM Saturday.

* Impacts...Downed trees and power lines along with isolated power

outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.