Winner Advances To The Fall Classic, Loser Goes Home

The Boston Red Sox could have punched their ticket to participate in another World Series if they won their last 2 games at Friendly Fenway, but that was not the case as the Houston Astros wound up with the key victories as they now have a three games to two lead in this best of seven series.

The next pair of games will be played down south at Minute Maid Park as the Sox NEED to win this evening's game to even things up. Game 6 will feature a terrific pitcher's duel as rookie Luis Garcia will start for Houston, even though he had some trouble in Game 2 when he surrendered a grand slam and left the game prematurely due to discomfort in his right knee.

Astros manager Dusty Baker reiterated that Garcia is 100% ready to go for this all-important game as he will face off against Nathan Eovaldi who will take the hill on just 2 days rest. Red Sox skipper Alex Cora made this decision with confidence that his ace pitcher will come through during this crucial moment where his team faces the grim prospect of going home if a win is not secured this evening

The winner of the American League Championship Series will either play Atlanta or Los Angeles as the National League Championship is still up for grabs after The Dodgers clobbered the Braves 11 to 2 in Game 5 on Thursday night as they tallied 17 hits on Thursday night out in the left coast. game 6 is scheduled for tomorrow in Atlanta.

Either way, we have a game scheduled to take air on Friday night at 8:08 pm EST with pre-game coverage set for 7:08 pm. You can tune in for ALL the live action to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM in Great Barrington, 1420 AM WBEC in Pittsfield and in the north country, set your dial to WNAW, 94.7 FM OR 1230 AM.

If necessary, Game 7 is tentatively scheduled to air on Saturday evening at 8:08 pm EST with the pre-game set for 7:08 pm. We'll keep you posted.

A quick message for The Sox as The Atlanta Rhythm Section said it best back in 1979: "Do It OR Die". No doubt, this game is crucial for BOTH teams as we will provide you with EVERY PITCH & EVERY PLAY all throughout our tri-state region. GO SOX!!

