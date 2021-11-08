Winner of $25,000 Every Year for Life Sold in North Adams…

The Massachusetts State Lottery is waiting for some lucky lottery player to walk in and claim their lottery winnings on $25,000 every year for the rest of their life. The winning numbers were 24-18-42-15-30 LB 10.

The ticket for the Mass State Lottery's "Lucky for Life" was sold at the EZ Mart Foods on Ashland Street on Sunday. The $25,000 prize is actually the lottery game's second-tier prize for matching all 5 numbers between 1 - 48. To win the grand prize of $7,000 for life you also would have to match the 6th "Lucky Ball" ...a number between 1 -18. The Lucky for Life ticket costs $2 per ticket. The winner of $25,000 for life will have a year to claim their winnings.

If you are holding the winning ticket follow this link to claim your prize.

Each Lucky for Life play costs $2 and is drawn nightly. You must purchase your ticket before 9:30 pm. Quick Pick is also available for this game.

Below is the video from the Mass State Lottery of last night's winning Lucky for Life Drawing. Congratulations to the winner of last night's winning ticket!

