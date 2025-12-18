Winter in New England is breathtaking. The pearl-white snow, mixed with a calming sunset and trees sprinkled with a light, snowy powder, looks like something out of a painting.

Among New England's winter charms is Berkshire County. The Berkshires has a quaint feel in the winter. While it's off-season for us, we still attract tourists who come to explore holiday events, hiking trails, ski resorts, local restaurants, and more.

If You're Visiting the Berkshires in the Winter, You Gotta Check Out Stockbridge

If you have never been to the Berkshires and want to know which towns are perfect for a winter experience, one town that always comes up in conversation is Stockbridge. This is mainly due to Norman Rockwell's famous Stockbridge Main Street Christmas painting and the annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event that still takes place to this day.

Stockbridge Was Listed as One of New England's Best Winter Getaways by New England Wanderlust

The website newenglandwanderlust.com put together a list of the 21 Best New England Winter Getaways for 2025/2026, and it's no surprise that Stockbridge landed on the list. The article references the Norman Rockwell painting, but the site also mentions other reasons why someone would want to visit and/or stay in Stockbridge for the winter:

Norman Rockwell made Stockbridge’s Main Street famous with his Christmas painting, but even after Christmas is over, the town maintains its cozy winter charm. Besides exploring Main Street, there are plenty of ski resorts nearby to pick from, many of which also include snow tubing, making these top places to visit in Massachusetts in the winter. Hilltop Orchards remains open in the winter, and invites visitors to do wine and cider tastings, and also snowshoe through their scenic orchard trails.

Photo by Audri Van Gores on Unsplash Photo by Audri Van Gores on Unsplash loading... Kripalu Center For Yoga & Health, Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, MA, USA

If you're visiting the Berkshires in the winter, you should also check out and explore Great Barrington, Lenox, Lee, Pittsfield, North Adams, and Williamstown, to name a few. They all bring out winter's charm, and you won't be disappointed.

