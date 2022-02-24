Winter Storm Warning in Effect for the Berkshires Starting Tonight at 11pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Albany and the Berkshires will go into effect tonight at 11 pm through 10 pm tomorrow night.

Parking bans and snow emergency protocols have been issued by municipalities throughout the Berkshires. The NWS is predicting snow to begin overnight Friday morning and end late Friday night. Accumulations will vary between Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Currently, the NWS is predicting anywhere between 3 to 7 inches to start and more accumulating snow through Friday night.

Below is the latest National Weather Service for Albany and the Berkshires…

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight

Snow, mainly after 3am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Friday

Snow before 8am, then snow and sleet between 8am and 11am, then snow after 11am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 27. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Friday Night

A chance of snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.