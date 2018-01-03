Winter Storm Warning Posted for Berkshires

The Berkshires are under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 AM Thursday through 1 AM Friday. The coastal storm that forecasters have been watching now appears to be posing a greater threat to our area, with the potential of 6 inches or more of snow.

Travel is expected to be rough during the morning and evening commutes Thursday. Winds are also expected to pick up, resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Winds will continue strong into weekend, with extremely cold temperatures combining to prompt a Wind Chill Watch late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.

Here's the detailed warning from AccuWeather .