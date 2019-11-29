Winter Storm Watch Details

A winter storm watch for heavy snow and possible sleet is in effect from 7am Sunday, Dec. 1 through 7pm Monday, Dec. 2 Total snow and sleet accumulations of potentially 9 or more inches for Southern Vermont, east central New York except Dutchess and Ulster Counties and western Massachusetts can be expected.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes Sunday and Monday. There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel.