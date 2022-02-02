Winter Storm Watch Posted for Berkshire County Thursday into Friday

Some like to leave weather prognosticating up to rodents in Pennsylvania, here in the Berkshires we are better served to pay more attention to the National Weather Service forecasting out of Albany.

While Phil was calling for 4 more weeks of winter, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect for tomorrow from 4 pm to 5 pm on Friday.

Although the developing end-of-week storm seemed as if it would have a bigger impact from Great Barrington to North Adams earlier in the week, the system will develop into enough of a wintery mix Thursday into Friday to cause hazardous road conditions and possibly cause cancelations as rain will turn to sleet and then to snow throughout the 24-hour Winter Storm Watch period.

Below is the updated National Weather Service forecast from Albany to Berkshire County.

Tonight

A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of snow before 7am, then rain and snow likely between 7am and 10am, then rain after 10am. High near 40. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain before 5am, then rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Low around 24. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday

Snow, freezing rain, and sleet, becoming all snow after 8am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 24. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

