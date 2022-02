Winter Watch Update For Fri 2-25

Here are the latest cancellations, delays and postponements courtesy of our WSBS Winter Watch:

Sheffield Town Hall and Senior Center CLOSED....

Cove Lanes in GB....Senior Bowling League scheduled for Friday @ 9:30 am has been cancelled.

ALL Community Health Programs (CHP) offices in south county will be closed....Tele-health facilities will continue to take appointments....

Berkshire Community College is closed....

Berkshire South Regional Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington will open at 8:30 am on Friday morning....

(2/25) WEATHER PERMITTING, THE LUG NUTS WILL TAKE CENTER STAGE AS THEY FEATURE A MIX OF BLUES, SOUTHERN ROCK, R & B AND OLD COUNTRY AT THE GREAT BARRINGTON VFW ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH FROM 7 TO 10 PM. ADMISSION IS ONLY $10 PER PERSON....FOR MORE DETAILS, CALL (413) 528-9701....

(2/25) WEATHER PERMITTING, THIS IS THE FINAL DAY BERKSHIRE BOTANICAL GARDEN IN STOCKBRIDGE WILL PRESENT AN EXHIBIT ENTITLED "FACE NATURE" BY MADELINE SCHWARTZMAN AT THE LEONHARDT GALLERIES. MASKS MUST BE WORN AND PROPER SOCIAL DISTANCE GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. FOR MORE INFORMATION, FOR UPDATED INFORMATION, CALL (413) 298-3926 OR LOG ON TO www.berkshirebotanical.org

(2/28) AS PER CHIEF PAUL STORTI, THE TOWN OF GREAT BARRINGTON HAS IMPLEMENTED AN ON STREET AND TOWN PARKING BAN BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1 AND 6 AM.....VIOLATORS WILL BE TICKETED AND THOSE WHO BLOCK D-P-W SNOW PLOWS DURING INCLEMENT WEATHER FACE TOWING CHARGES....AS AN ALTERNATIVE, YOU CAN PARK AT THE TOWN HALL, RAILROAD STREET, CASTLE STREET AND MASON LIBRARY LOTS....FOR MORE DETAILS, LOG ON TO www.townofgb.org