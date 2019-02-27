Winter Weather Advisory Begins Today

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for moderate snowfall with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches affecting the Capital District, Lake George Saratoga Region, Taconics, Mid Hudson Valley, Berkshires, northwestern Connecticut, and southern Vermont is in effect from 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Feb. 27 through 6:00 AM Thursday, Feb 28.

Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.