Winter Weather Advisory for Nov. 24

The National Weather Service reports that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 am Sunday through noon Sunday.

You can expect mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

The advisory includes the northern and central Taconics of New York. The Berkshires of western Massachusetts, and the Litchfield hills of northwest Connecticut.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry mix will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities.