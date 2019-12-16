Winter Weather Advisory Kicks in Tonight

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation including total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch is in effect from 10pm this evening through 1am Wednesday.

The Winter Weather Advisory will affect The eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley, southern Taconics, southern Berkshires and Litchfield Connecticut.

Snow begins late this evening and continues through early Tuesday morning. Snow will mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain from daybreak Tuesday through Tuesday morning. Mixed precipitation continues through Tuesday afternoon. Mixed precipitation changes briefly to snow Tuesday evening before ending. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Make sure you stay tuned to WSBS for Winter Watch updates at least 4 times per hour during the morning shows with Jesse Stewart and at :50 past the hour throughout the rest of the day as warranted.