Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect Tonight

The calendar may say April but tonight we are going to see some moderate to heavy snowfall as a Winter Weather advisory is in effect from 7:00 pm tonight through 10:00 am tomorrow (Saturday). Total snow accumulations of 3-7 inches can be expected for the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

According to weather outlets we could see snowfall rates of half an inch to an inch

per hour. So make sure you give yourself plenty of time and take it easy when driving. Slick conditions and icy roads can be expected.

