Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect Tonight

For the most part we have had a pretty mild winter but we have to expect now and then we'll end up with some more seasonal type weather. That's exactly what is going to happen tonight and tomorrow.

The National Weather Service reports that a Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation including snow, sleet and freezing rain with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch will be in effect from 11pm Wednesday, Feb. 5 through 4pm Thursday, Feb. 6.

The advisory will affect the Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, eastern Catskills,

Capital District, mid Hudson Valley, Taconics, southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Mixed precipitation will change to light rain or drizzle Thursday afternoon. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As always, any cancellations, closings etc. that we receive will be read on air starting Thursday mornings and they will also be posted to our website. Remember for weather when you want it, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.