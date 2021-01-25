Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect Tuesday

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday (Jan. 26) through 10am on Wednesday (Jan. 27).

Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches possible across portions of the Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks.

The Winter Weather Advisory covers Southern Vermont, the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Lake George Saratoga region, central and northern Taconics, and southern Adirondacks of eastern New York, and western Massachusetts.

Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Tuesday evening, and Wednesday morning commutes.

Snowfall rates could briefly reach one inch per hour Tuesday afternoon so make sure you slow down and use caution while traveling.

