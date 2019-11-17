The National Weather Service in Albany reports that a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times along with a light glaze of ice and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch is in effect from 1 a.m. until noon Monday, Nov. 18.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Make sure you slow down and use caution while traveling.

The advisory affects the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Glens Falls and Saratoga Region, Greater Capital District, mid Hudson Valley, and Taconics of eastern New York, southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, and western Massachusetts.