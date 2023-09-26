If you were a fan of the tiny TikTok kitten Tater Tot (RIP), prepare to have your heart stolen again. Meet Wisp.

Who Is Wisp?

Wisp's mom was a stray cat that was dumped in the Rags to Riches Animal Rescue neighborhood. A few weeks later, we have wittle Wisp! Despite some people (and doctors) first thinking Wisp was a boy, it's confirmed that she is in fact a girl.

What's the Deal with Wisp?

Unfortunately, when she was born she wouldn't latch to her mom. She's been bottle fed since she was a day old. When she was two weeks old she started having some potty issues and couldn't go poo. Some doctors said that part of her colon may not be attached and that she'd require surgery. She's doing great now.

Rags to Riches Animal Rescue Rags to Riches Animal Rescue loading...

Just How Tiny Is Wisp?

While she's growing, she's still pretty much palm-sized. She eats normally though. Wisp has teeth and gets formula mixed with her food to help plump her up. Despite her diet, she weighed in at just under 6 ounces earlier this month.

Why Does Wisp Look Dirty Sometimes?

Welp, because she is. She's sometimes lovingly referred to as an icky, sticky girl. According to her caregiver, she either sits in feces and food and gets a skin fungal bacteria situation going on, or she gets a bath and some of her natural oil gets stripped. It's a battle and a balance.

She cleans up nicely though. Look at that little cotton ball!

Is the Internet Truly Obsessed with Wisp?

YES! She is so loved. The comments on the videos make that clear. Especially when Wisp was having potty problems. People would check in regularly for an update on if she pooped. Also, there's merch! Grab a Wisp t-shirt, sticker, or necklace.

Rags to Riches Animal Rescue Rags to Riches Animal Rescue loading...

One fan even made a heavy-metal Wisp shirt.

Oh! And there are even WispTot shirts (for Wisp and the late Tater Tot.)💗

JoyousJoyness JoyousJoyness loading...

She has even stolen the hearts of some firefighters.

How to Help Wisp and Animals Like Her:

There are plenty of ways you can help. You can purchase some merch like above, donate to the rescue or Wisp fundraiser, foster, or help with supplies HERE.

