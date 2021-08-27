With Big E Fast Approaching, Officials Discuss Mask Mandate

Yes, it's true! Next month, when the Big E returns for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees could be required to mask up.

MassLive reports health and city officials will make a decision in approximately two weeks whether to mandate masks at this year's 17-day Eastern States Exposition which begins on September 17.

Obviously, the Big E was canceled last year due to safety concerns in regard to COVID-19. Organizers of the Big E, along with West Springfield officials decided to move forward with this year's event after Massachusetts lifted its State of Emergency.

In a meeting this past Wednesday, the Board of Health discussed a possible mask mandate for the Big E. In approximately two weeks, a public hearing is expected where the board will officially vote on the issue.

On average, the Big E attracts more than one million visitors every year meaning lots of revenue for businesses and vendors. With that said, a mask mandate would mean a huge loss for vendors. And some are up in arms about it.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said that if the board does approve a mask mandate, it will likely be just for indoors. He also said that with the Delta variant and Covid cases on the rise, attendance for the fair will likely take a big hit.

An official date for the proposed mask mandate meeting has not been set yet but it will be for the entire town. In the meantime, the Big E is set to run at full capacity from September 17 thru October 3.

For more on the story, visit MassLive's website here.

