With More Than 700 Rite Aid Stores Closing, How This Affects CT, MA, & NY

Some more troubling news to pass along to you, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. The news concerns Rite Aid pharmacies and MORE closings. That's right. The retail pharmacy chain recently announced its second bankruptcy filing.

What that means essentially is that another 100+ pharmacy locations have been slated for closure. In total (including the list of closings announced in May), more than 700 stores have been selected for closure.

The Hill reports that this latest batch of closures is occurring in nearly 12 states. However, most of the closures are in California, New York, and Pennsylvania. First off, there is only ONE additional closing in the great state of Connecticut.

The East Haven Rite Aid pharmacy, located at 10 Hemingway Avenue, is the only additional Connecticut closure for now. And Massachusetts residents, you can breathe a sigh of relief. For now, no additional closures announced for the Commonwealth.

New York is another matter, I'm afraid. Sadly, there are lots of locations that have been added to the list of closures. According to The Hill, there are now over 20+ additional locations in the Empire State slated for closure. Here's just a brief list:

Bronx - 21B Knolls Crescent

Brooklyn - 783 Manhattan Avenue

Clifton Park - 1701 Route 9

Glens Falls - 124 Ridge Street

Gloversville - 172 North Main Street

Lindenhurst - 600 North Wellwood Avenue

Poughkeepsie - 238 Hooker Avenue

Troy - 83 Vandenburgh Avenue

Westbury - 210 Post Avenue

Again, that's just a partial list of additional New York Rite Aid pharmacies designated to be shuttered. Also, the exact dates for when these will close have not yet been released.

Please visit The Hill's website for the complete list of closings and more information.

