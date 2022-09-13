Woman Slammed After Demanding Stepdaughter Give Up Bedroom to Biological Daughter

Blending families can be tricky. On Reddit, a teen explained her dad recently got remarried and her new stepmom, as well as the stepmom's kids, have moved into her and her dad's home.

Immediately upon moving in, however, the stepmother demanded the teen give up her bedroom so her daughter could have it.

"So I (f16) live with my dad since he and my mom split up and just recently he got married to Kelly. Kelly has a daughter (13) and a son (9) and they just moved in with us. My dad and I's house has four rooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom inside of it and my room is just a little smaller but it also has a bathroom in the room too. Then there are the other two rooms that don’t have a bathroom but have walk-in closets, unlike mine," the 16-year-old girl wrote via Reddit.

"When they came to move in, her daughter ran straight past one of the vacant rooms and into mine. My walls are purple and I have Marvel and DC posters hanging up on the wall. I also have a mirror attached to my dresser with lights around it. So once I showed her son to the room he would be sleeping in I went into my room and saw her bringing her stuff into my room and so I told her that this isn’t her room and that she has one of the rooms with no decorations," the teen continued.

The 13-year-old stepsister suddenly started "freaking out," telling the 16-year-old she would tell her mom she was bullying her if she didn't get her way.

Afterward, the teen's dad told her new stepsister that she could paint her room whatever color she wants, but the girl insisted she "doesn't want a room that doesn't have a bathroom so this one should be hers."

"Her mom ended up agreeing with her saying that I have had this room for a very long time and can just restart in the other room and I should give it to her since she's younger. So I told her that I won't give up my room because this has all my stuff and I'm comfortable in my room so her daughter will have to go to the other only available room," the teen continued.

Her stepmom then accused her of being mean to her new younger sister, and told her she needs to "be the bigger person," "act her age" and give up her room.

In the comments section, users were baffled by the stepmom's actions, with many slamming her as "entitled."

"If no ages were mentioned, I could've very well thought she was three. If she's this entitled from the very beginning, I can't imagine how terrible it would be to live with her long term," one person wrote.

"Talk to your dad about how the new stepsister and her mom are not giving you a good first impression and making you uncomfortable. Tell him boundaries need to be made and you will not tolerate being manipulated or made to feel like you should give up things [because] of them," another recommended.

"She is 13, not 3. It is your room. It was your room before your dad married, and it should be your room until you move out. Don't budge on this. Make sure your dad keeps supporting you," someone else weighed in.