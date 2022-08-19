Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Westfield Police Department, they're looking for a female who stole some vacuums from Wal-Mart and then left the parking lot in a stolen vehicle. All this while she was dressed as a Wal-Mart employee. Here's a picture taken from security camera footage:

Courtesy Westfield Police Department Courtesy Westfield Police Department loading...

Westfield Police report that back on July 29, approximately a half hour before noon, the female suspect can be seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a Walmart vest to blend in with actual employees and proceeding to load up her cart with items.

From the Westfield Police Department's Facebook page:

Apparently she mistook "Everyday low prices", for "every day NO prices", as she stole two expensive vacuums and a trash bin with bags, and then fled the store.

And then, after all that, the vehicle that the female drove away in was apparently stolen from somewhere in Springfield so the registration/license plate was no help in identifying the suspect. Here's a picture of the "getaway car":

Courtesy Westfield Police Department Courtesy Westfield Police Department loading...

Hopefully, the Westfield PD can track down the individual responsible for the thefts(of merchandise and car). For more on the story, visit the Westfield PD's Facebook page here.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast