Wondering What the Deal is with Great Barrington Town Hall?

If you have a business to conduct at Great Barrington Town Hall over the next couple of months, don't be fooled, Town Hall is still open and available to provide you with the services you need. The only difference is that you will not be able to enter the building through the main entrance. The reason for this is that repairs and restoration to the building are underway as noted in a press release that was sent to us from the Town of Great Barrington.

Where Do I Enter Great Barrington Town Hall?

If you have business to conduct at Great Barrington Town Hall, you'll need to enter through the side door opposite the Mahwaiwe Performing Arts Center. You can also use the elevator entrance near the handicapped parking spaces.

Will Parking be Affected?

Due to the repair/restoration work taking place at Great Barrington Town Hall, some parking spaces in the building's driveway will be off limits during the construction period. Five to be exact.

So, Where Can I Park?

As usual, you'll be able to park in other public spaces in town near Great Barrington Town Hall.

Drop boxes

If you need to drop something off in the usual dropboxes that you see at the main entrance, you'll still be able to do that. However, the drop boxes will be moved to the side entrance.

When Will the Construction Work on Great Barrington Town Hall's Property Conclude?

Thanksgiving is projected to be when construction will end.

Business as Usual at Great Barrington Town Hall

We just want to let you know that Great Barrington Town Hall is still open, you just have to use the alternate entrances. Otherwise, it's business as usual at Great Barrington Town Hall.

