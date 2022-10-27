Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient.

If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes and damaged roads, which means traffic. Not only can construction be inconvenient for drivers, but also for the environment.

If you live in the Berkshires, you've likely dealt with the ongoing construction on Route 8 heading north from the Coltsville area which has been ongoing since the early summer. The project is now nearing its final phase the streach of homes along the east side of the road have had a construction zone in their front yard for quite some time.

While driving down Route 8, you might have noticed the trees in the front yard of those homes wrapped in wooden boards, similar to 2X4's. I curious as to why they were wrapped like that and after a little digging discovered its for their protection.

According to the National Parks Service, trees in the vicinity of a construction site can sustain damage from soil compaction, severing of roots, trunk and limb injury, and limb breakage from construction equipment and activities. The wooden barriers built around the trees and there to protect trees from trunk and limb injury and other potential physical damage from vehicles, equipment, hand tools, or debris being used in the project area.

