In case you missed a series of presentations last month commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, good news awaits you as the popular exhibit entitled "Woodstock To The Moon:1969 Illustrated" remains on display through October 27th. featuring vintage photographs, original art and rare archival footage of man's first walk on the moon.

You can view Look Magazine's original publication of Norman Rockwell's original oil painting featuring Neil Armstrong's historic first step into this uncharted territory that will truly take you back to this momentous occasion from July 20th 1969.

The exhibition also features numerous objects related to the historic moon walk including a photograph of Buzz Aldrin Jr taking his first step after descending from the lunar module "Eagle" which was taken by Armstrong, a 1960's NASA lunar lander from and numerous illustrations.

The memorable words of "one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind" continues to resonate as President John F. Kennedy's premonition of a man walking on the moon became reality almost a decade after he was elected as commander-in-chief with his spirit guiding the Apollo 11 crew to fulfill this impending prophecy.

The Norman Rockwell Museum engages diverse audiences through a remarkable series of on site travelling exhibitions, publications, arts and humanities programs. they are open 7 days a week year round from 10 am to 5 pm and from 10 am to 7 pm on Thursdays during the month of August.

This exhibit is free with you museum admission upon entry. Adults get in for $20, $19 for students with a valid ID, senior citizens are admitted for only $18. Active US military personnel and their families will enjoy complimentary admission between now and Labor Day. Children 18 and under are free of charge. For more information on future happenings at Norman Rockwell's iconic museum, log on to their web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Norman Rockwell Museum for on-air and on-line usage)