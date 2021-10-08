Woody’s Roadhouse In Washington Is Torn Down , But The Memories Live On

Well, Woody's Roadhouse Is long gone now but folks here have all sorts of memories about the Iconic place. When I first came to the Berkshires, I used to hear people talking about this. It was like a rite of passage for older teens wh had the chance to experience great music, and the atmosphere of Woddys roadhouse.

Some of the bands that played at Woody’s include 1975 Goerge Thorogood and the Delaware Destroyers, Til Tuesday, Blue Oyster Cult Bonnie Raitt, Orleans, the Cars, David Bromberg, Arlo Guthrie, John Cafferty, and The Beaver Brown Band (from Eddie and The Cruisers), Fat, NRBQ, The Outlaws, Commander Cody, Quiet Riot, and The Stompers and even MuddyWaters, Johnathan Edwards, A Flock of Seagulls, Foghat

Look at the names on these concert posters!

Before it was Woddys Roadhouse it was part of the Maple View Resort. In the 40's I remember the big dance bands. There is so much history in that location. The building itself was built in the 1920s'.

Boom Boom Out Go The Lights, great guitarist Pat Traverse played at Woody's.

Who remembers going to see Foghat?

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

Wish I could have seen these guys live!

You also got to rock out with Molly Hatchet.

She's A Beauty The Tubes.

The band that was not only known for their music but the lead singers aerodynamic hair, Flock Of Seagulls

