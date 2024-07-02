Here’s the Biggest Boomtown in Massachusetts for 2024

It's been established that Massachusetts is a top choice for education and having a career. Take a city like Boston for example. Massachusetts' biggest city is known for having good jobs but Boston is also known as a place for the start of a career. It was stated in Kaplan International Pathways that Boston is the perfect place to start your career because of the number of job opportunities for candidates without lots of experience. According to research by Linkedin, Boston is among the top 10 cities in the USA for entry-level job postings.

Get our free mobile app

There's Another City in Massachusetts That is Creating Opportunities as it is the Biggest Boomtown in the State

The City of Worcester is the biggest boomtown (or fastest-growing city) in Massachusetts. According to GoBankingRates, Worcester is the fastest-growing city in Massachusetts due to the city's rapid business and population growth.

GOBankingRates looked at the one-, five-and eight-year changes in population, occupied housing units, and owner-occupied housing units of cities with a population of more than 25,000 but less than 500,000. Let's take a look at the website's stats for Worcester.

Change in population: 1 year: 10.09% 5 years: 10.99% 8 years: 12.08%



Change in occupied housing units: 1 year: 10.82% 5 years: 10.24% 8 years: 10.94%



Change in owner-occupied housing units: 1 year: 9.77% 5 years: 9.48% 8 years: 6.94%



The website Livability features 8 reasons why one would want to move to Worcester and being part of a boomtown was the second reason on the list. Here's an excerpt regarding Worcester being a boomtown according to the site:

Worcester is a place with deep roots and a rich history, but with [several] colleges and universities in the area, we also have young kids coming here and breathing new life into the city. They’re bringing new and different cultures, which is fun and exciting and adds to the liveliness of the community.

If you're looking to relocate to an area in Massachusetts that is booming in both business, vibrancy, and opportunities, it's worth putting Worcester on your list as a consideration.

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine