Massachusetts keeps getting accolades. We've mentioned it before. The Bay State ranks well for raising families, healthcare, education, career opportunities, and much more.

Massachusetts is also home to a city that ranks in the top 20 U.S. cities for working parents. Coworking Cafe analyzed 93 cities across three pillars — Career Opportunities, Childcare & Education, and Health & Environment — using 10 metrics, ranging from school access and childcare affordability to remote-work readiness. Not surprisingly, Boston landed in the top 20, taking the #16 spot.

Boston is Exceptional for Education

As we mentioned earlier, Massachusetts excels in education, and Boston plays a significant role in that area. Coworking Cafe stated the following regarding Boston's educational offerings.

Boston shines in education. Families here benefit from a system that’s not only ranked number one in the state, but also backed by significant investment: The city spends an impressive $24,600 per student, which is well above the national average. Public schools are also widely accessible with numerous options across the city, including specialized programs, like Montessori or arts and science magnet schools. Boston also ranks well for flexible work with 1.2 coworking spaces per square mile.

In addition to education, Coworking Cafe states that Boston ranks #5 nationally for health and environment. Here are some impressive statistics:

Pediatric care is exceptional: there are 221 pediatricians available per 100K children at the state level (#2 nationwide)

Boston has a good air quality index of 47.27 (#18) and offers nearly 9 green-space acres per 1,000 residents

Boston's Career Opportunities are Second to None

73% of jobs in Boston are in office-based industries and nearly 19% of the workforce is remote-ready, so parents can enjoy both stability and flexibility

Boston offers a flexible infrastructure that supports the workforce, with 58 coworking locations across the city — that’s 1.21 coworking spaces per sq. mile (#4 among all the cities analyzed)

More Information

You can find more details and statistics regarding Boston being one of the best cities for working parents by going here.

