World’s Longest Candy Counter is an Fun Road Trip From MA to NH

Can you say, "road trip"? Especially as we head into summer.

Anything with a fun and quirky destination is worthy of an outing, especially when a place is famous for having the world's longest candy counter.

Talk about discovering the sweet life in our own New England backyard, with candy from every decade you can imagine.

HellOOOOO, sweet tooth!

So get in your car and prepare to drive to the edge of northern New Hampshire's White Mountains, right on the Vermont border, to Littleton.

The place is called Chutters, and it has been on Main Street since the late 1800s, according to its website. As you can imagine, the enchanting assortment of candy is never-ending, so clearly your choices are too.

Visitors and locals enjoy summer getaways, fall strolls, and can even park snowmobiles along Main Street in the winter to enjoy this quirky destination.

So, how long is the longest candy counter in the world?

It's an impressive 112 feet of gleaming glass jars filled with colorful candy from yesterday and today, as well as the hard-to-find and classic favorites, with a tape measure along the edge for good measure.

Chutters got its name from Frederick George Chutter, who gave up being a minister in Littleton and decided to start a dry goods business, which eventually became known as the store with the longest candy counter in the world.

It's like taking a trip to Candyland, with mouthwatering scents of candy and fresh-made fudge in a fun-filled, feel-like-a-kid-again atmosphere.

This is quite the treat, and there are even goody bags and gifts available for weddings, holidays, parties, and any other event or occasion you may have.

It's truly a treasure trove of tasty treats, and the longest candy counter in the world is just one wall. There are so many other choices spread throughout this incredible candy store.

